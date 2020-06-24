Contango Oil & Gas (MCF -5.5% ) slumps after entering into an open market sales agreement with Jefferies for the sale of as much as $100M in common shares, according to an 8-K filing.

Contango says it plans to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit agreement and for general corporate purposes including acquisitions and exploratory drilling.

Earlier this week, Contango reported a Q1 net loss of $105.3M, with $146M in impairments, compared to a net loss of $8.6M in the year-ago quarter.