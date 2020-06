Orex Minerals (OTCQB:ORMNF) closes the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced earlier in May.

The First Tranche includes 12.4M units at $0.08/unit for gross proceeds of $0.98M.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20.

Orex intends to use the net proceeds to maintain its 40% share of the Sandra Project and fund its 40% share of the upcoming work program, and for general corporate & working capital purposes.