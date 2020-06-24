Barclays takes both Royal Caribbean (RCL -10.1% ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -11.0% ) down a notch to Equal Weight after having the cruise line stocks set at Overweight.

The firm says it sees better options in playing the travel recovery.

"Following a frenzied couple of months of trading in our gaming, lodging and leisure sector, and as we assess the landscape for 2H20 and beyond, we believe the Lodging and Gaming sectors face a more favorable risk/reward than Cruise as the cruise companies grapple with substantially increased financial leverage, a murky path to returning to full operations (and free cash flow) and potential delays or disruptions as uncertainty over healthcare/safety protocols and travel restrictions linger."

Royal Caribbean has slightly outperformed Norwegian this year, although both trail the S&P 500 Index by a wide margin as would be expected with cruise activity grounded.