Tencent Video acquiring Iflix streaming company - Variety

Variety sources say that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) Video will buy control of Southeast Asian streaming company Iflix, which operates in 13 countries. Tencent will use a special purpose company to complete the transaction.

Financial terms weren't available, but the sources say Tencent is paying "several tens of millions of dollars."

Content providers have reportedly been informed about the purchase.

The Iflix brand will continue to operate for at least the next six to 12 months, and the majority of the staff are expected to stay on.

As of April, Iflix had more than 25M active users and over 2.5B minutes viewed per month.

Despite the strong user numbers, Iflix's CY 2018 losses grew 30% Y/Y to $158M.