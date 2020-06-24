After 10-week suspension of operations at its El Limon and La Libertad gold mines in Nicaragua, Calibre (OTCQX:CXBMF) now expects 2020 gold production of between 110,000 and 125,000 ounces, 20% lower than its original guidance of 140,000-150,000 oz

Forecasts AISC between $1,070 and $1,100/oz, compared to prior guidance of $1,020-1,060/oz.

Calibre resumes exploration drilling with its program expanded from 47,000m to 60,000m.

Additionally, an unbudgeted 20,000 metre infill drilling program is underway (at sustaining capital costs of ~$2.5M) targeting upgrade in inferred to indicated resources.

Russell Ball, CEO, stated "Despite the fixed-cost nature of the business and an additional $40 per ounce in AISC from the unbudgeted increase in exploration drilling, and the unbudgeted infill drilling programme, we are only guiding to a 4% increase in costs on a per ounce basis, as we see increased benefits from our hub-and-spoke operating philosophy."