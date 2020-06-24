BHP (BHP -1.9% ) announces stricter health protocols after coronavirus cases at its Escondida copper mine in Chile reached 150, with 59 at its smaller Spence deposit.

The company says 76 of the cases remain active but that the discovery of new cases suggests a "stabilization and tendency toward decline."

BHP is one of several miners operating in Chile to have upgraded safety measures in recent weeks; state-owned copper miner Codelco - the world's largest - said last week it was enhancing safety measures including a 14-day-on, 14-day-off shift schedule and the suspension of some projects after two workers died from COVID-19.