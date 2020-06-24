HP director says Xerox was the wrong deal

During an interview with CNBC, HP (HPQ -3.0% ) director Chip Bergh said the Xerox (XRX -5.2% ) bid was the wrong deal at the wrong time.

Bergh, CEO of Levi Strauss, says that if the Xerox deal had been completed three months before the pandemic, the company would be bankrupt now.

The director says industry consolidation could prove inevitable, and the move could make sense for HP at a later date.

In late March, Xerox dropped its more than $30B tender offer for HP, citing the coronavirus pandemic.