Comcast (CMCSA -2.1% ) is seeing a pair of price target increases today with a skew toward positive upside for broadband performance.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and bumped its price target to $47 from $45, implying 22% upside. It's increasing expectations for net adds on the broadband business, and sees potential for more estimate bumps from the impact of reopenings on NBCUniversal and Sky.

Wells Fargo also raised its target to $47, from $42 - citing not only broadband upside but the fact that media headwinds may not be as bad as expected: Theme parks are starting to reopen, live sports are starting to make a return, and there's potential upside in films.

The Street is bullish on Comcast overall, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish as well. Comcast has a Quant Rating of Neutral.