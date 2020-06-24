Dine-in restaurant chains take a hit off COVID-19 developments
- Restaurant stocks are falling again on more investor concerns over COVID-19. In a nutshell, while an increase in positive cases amid more testing and reopenings was anticipated, a higher number of hospitalizations is becoming a higher priority concern to administrators in Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Arizona. The resulting sentiment is more anxiety over restaurant traffic.
- Notable decliners include many chains where dine-in is the preferred option like Denny's (DENN -11.3%), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY -13.1%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -10.5%), Brinker International (EAT -9.9%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -7.6%), Shake Shack (SHAK -6.0%), Cracker Barrel (CBRL -4.7%), Dine Brands Global (DIN -11.3%), One Group Hospitality (STKS -6.6%) and RCI Hospitality (RICK -7.8%).
- For investors, the uncertainty ahead with COVID-19 developments means that the large swings in restaurants stocks are unlikely to fade away.