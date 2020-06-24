The Federal Aviation Administration issues a final airworthiness directive requiring airlines to complete inspections on a key component that could make Boeing (BA -5.1% ) 737 MAX jets vulnerable to interference from high-power radio frequency transmitters before returning to service.

The MAX lacks adequate shielding of wiring near the top of the engine nacelle and strut to protect against high intensity radiated fields, the FAA says.

Boeing shares are sliding with the broader market, as the increasing number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases sparks concerns about the economic reopening and the return of air travel.

The head of the FAA testified last week at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing that Boeing and the agency "made mistakes" in developing the 737 MAX.