NEP Group adds UHD-DIGISUPER 111 and UHD-DIGISUPER 122 4K field box zoom lenses to its existing fleet of Canon (CAJ -2.6% ) broadcast equipment.

The newly acquired lenses from Canon will help NEP to continue to meet the rise in ongoing demand for high-quality content in the world of television broadcasting.

These lens are the first to feature the company's proprietary Air Sphere Coating (ASC) which is in high demand for broadcast productions.

With over 30-years of industry presence, NEP Group assists in production and broadcasting of some of the largest and most-watched live sporting and entertainment events across the U.S. and 88 countries.