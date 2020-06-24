COVID-19 developments threaten summer recovery plans in theme park sector
Jun. 24, 2020 11:44 AM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), SIX, FUNSEAS, SIX, FUNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Theme park stocks are taking a clobbering on concerns about the reopening timelines of parks as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the virus increase in key states like Texas, Florida and Arizona. Investors may also be worried about the early traffic levels in parks like SeaWorld's San Antonio location, which is located in a county seeing a surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 complications.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS -10.3%), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -9.1%) and Cedar Fair (FUN -11.2%) are all down sharply as the sentiment on retail traffic worsens.