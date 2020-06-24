Job listings are pointing to a move from Amazon.com's (AMZN -1.5% ) Prime Video service into adding live programming to its lineup - a move that could be a key differentiator from some streaming rivals like Netflix (NFLX -2.2% ) and Disney Plus (DIS -4.5% ).

That could include live news, music and sports, along with scheduled releases of movies and TV shows.

The company's been actively pursuing deals to license linear programming, Protocol reports: "You should assume they're talking to everybody," a source tells them.

One of Amazon's job listings notes: "Although video on demand is on the rise, the global viewing hours weighs in favor of live or scheduled TV."