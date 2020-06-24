Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has acquired Fleetsmith, according to a post on the mobile device management startup's website.

Fleetsmith automates Apple device setup, intelligence, patching, and security for enterprises.

Financial terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed, but Fleetsmith raised $40.8M in private funding.

In other Apple news, the iPhone sales in China dropped to 3.6M in May from the 3.9M in April, according to CINNO Research data.

The April sales figure was up 160% on the month as China reopened its economy from the coronavirus shutdown.

Sell-in iPhone shipments, or those sold to the tech giant's retail partners in China, dropped 25% on the month in May, according to preliminary IDC data.