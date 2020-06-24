As Covid-19 cases rise in some of the heaviest populated states in the U.S., renewed attention is coming to California, Texas and Arizona as their case curve inflects higher.

NY, Connecticut and New Jersey jointly impose a travel advisory on any inbound travelers from high case count states to help prevent cases from flaring back up. States are asking those traveling to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Non-residents violating the quarantine order could face mandatory quarantine, $2K fine ($5K fine for 2nd violation, $10K if you are found to have caused harm), effective at midnight, NY Governor Cuomo said in his daily briefing.

Latest figures from California put new cases near 7,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, with only NY ever having a larger daily total.

Latest figures from Texas, on the hospitalization front, indicate that more than 5,000 have been hospitalized, a new record-high. Monday the state reported the 11th consecutive record-high hospitalizations with more than 3,700 cases. The case count has prompted the Governor to issue a few proclamations in recent days, including allowing local authorities to place restrictions on gatherings over 100 people.

Arizona, a state with significantly fewer people than TX and FL, recorded a new record on Tuesday, with nearly 3,600 new cases. More than 80% of ICU and inpatient beds were filled in the state as of Monday.

Florida cases also are on the rise, with new records there of more than 5,500 new cases.

Note: The White House picked 5 Covid vaccine candidates in early June, for its "Warp Speed" initiative. AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were among those companies developing products.