Oil refiners are sinking further after bearish crude inventories data and a double dose of negative fundamental news.

Crude oil (CL1:COM =7.4% ) (USO -6.6% ) is getting hit hard, falling below the $40/barrel it recently breached. The EIA reported a 1.4M rise in crude stockpiles last week, well above the 299K predicted.

Energy is the weakest S&P sector, off 5.3% in the broad selloff. Refiners stocks Valero (VLO -8.4% ), Marathon Oil (MRO -9.2 % ), Phillips 66 (PSX -7.1% ), HollyFrontier (HFC =7% ) are all sinking.

Oil prices are still up 16% in the past month. But refinery inputs are having trouble gaining traction. Last week crude inputs rose by 239K to average 13.84M bpd. The four-week moving average is 13.6M bpd compared with 17.2M bpd in the year-ago period.

Refinery capacity in use is at 74.6% from 73.8%. That still leaves tremendous capacity availability, with refineries usually running at more than 90% this time of year. Valero’s Memphis refinery is running at two-thirds capacity, Reuters reported.

The disappointing EIA numbers come on the heels of concerns about global growth. The IMF cut its global GDP forecast, predicting a contraction of 4.9% from 3%.

And trade friction persists. The U.S. is reported to be weighing $3.1B in new tariffs on the EU and President Trump’s national security adviser is expected to hit out at China in a speech in Arizona today.

Bigger names have trailed the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK -1.6% ), up slightly in the past month. Marathon is down slightly for the month but was up 40% in mid-June after catching the interest of the retail crowd.

HollyFrontier is off 7%, Phillips 66 is down 11% and Valero is off 16.5%.

Debt-to-equity for the stocks stands at 65% for Valero, 55% for Phillips 66, 48% for Marathon and 48.5% for HollyFrontier.

A close eye will be kept on whether oil can grind up and hold the $40 level again. Deloitte said this week nearly a third of U.S. shale producers are technically insolvent at $35/barrel.