Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) has launched its plan to return to public markets via an initial public offering of 65.75M shares.

Those will come priced in a range of $19-$21 each, the company says, in an offering via Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Barclays as joint lead book-runners.

It will grant underwriters a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 9,862,500 shares.

Subsidiaries of private owners Cannae, Black Knight and CC Capital Partners will invest $200M, $100M and $100M respectively in a concurrent private placement.

The company had gone private last year, and was recapitalized with more debt.