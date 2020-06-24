CIT Group (CIT -6.1% ) announces that its Power and Energy unit served as sole lead arranger on an $85M financing for the 80-megawatt Pioneer Solar project near Denver.

The financing was arranged on behalf of project sponsor Idemitsu Renewables (formerly Solar Frontier Americas), a solar project developer.

The project will sell power to Intermountain Rural Electric Association, a nonprofit electric distribution cooperative in Colorado.

In connection with the financing, CIT is providing a package of cash management and capital markets services.