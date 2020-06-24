After four years of development, Slack (WORK -5.5% ) unveils Connect, which allows up to 20 organizations communicate within one channel.

Companies can use Connect to sign contracts, close deals, and manage workflow, according to Slack.

At launch, Connect users can send direct messages to others in the channel. In the future, Slack will add a feature allowing users to message anyone using Slack, even if the businesses aren't connected.

Slack says Connect will sync with business-specific security standards, and enterprise key management will launch this summer.

Slack Connect is rolling out now for paid customers and might launch for unpaid users in the future.

Yesterday, Slack competitor Microsoft made its Teams available for personal use to connect users with friends and family.

Slack and Microsoft have faced competitive pressure from Zoom, which received another share boost this week after coronavirus cases spiked in several areas of the United States.