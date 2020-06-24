Norway is planning a major expansion of oil exploration in the Arctic, despite commitments to tackling global warming and opposition from environmental groups, as it seeks to secure future discoveries in an industry that has helped lift its relative wealth.

The government will auction as many as 136 new exploration blocks in a major licensing round, including 125 in the Arctic Barents Sea, citing the need for "new discoveries to maintain employment and value creation going forward."

Norway is western Europe's largest oil producer and has built the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, worth over $1T, from its oil wealth.

But with the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns hurting economic activity and oil demand, the sovereign fund lost NOK1.35T ($141.5B) during Q1.

After Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) Johan Sverdrup and the planned Johan Castberg oilfield reach peak production in a few years, Norway's oil production is set for a natural decline after 2023 in the absence of significant discoveries.