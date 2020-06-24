COVID surge, energy dive exacerbate stock selloff

Wall Street is falling sharply midday as two states impose an inbound quarantine and energy shares are hamstrung by a plunge in crude.
The S&P is falling 2.7%, the Dow is sliding 2.7% and the Nasdaq is down 2.5%.
As COVID-19 cases rise in several areas, NY, Connecticut and New Jersey jointly impose a travel advisory on inbound travelers from high case count states, advising a self-quarantine for 14 days.
The S&P energy sector is down 5.9% and oil futures are falling 6%. Oil prices were down on concerns about global growth, sold off further on a higher jump in U.S. stockpiles than forecast and continued to tumble into midday.
Reopening trade stocks are falling. Airlines were at the bottom of industrials. United is down 8.8% and Delta is falling 7.7%. Boeing, off 4.5%, is dragging the Dow down 60 points.
Cruise stocks and casino stocks sank in consumer discretionaries. Norwegian slumped 11.7% and Wynn fell 8.8%.