COVID surge, energy dive exacerbate stock selloff

Wall Street is falling sharply midday as two states impose an inbound quarantine and energy shares are hamstrung by a plunge in crude.

The S&P is falling 2.7% , the Dow is sliding 2.7% and the Nasdaq is down 2.5% .

As COVID-19 cases rise in several areas, NY, Connecticut and New Jersey jointly impose a travel advisory on inbound travelers from high case count states, advising a self-quarantine for 14 days.

The S&P energy sector is down 5.9% and oil futures are falling 6% . Oil prices were down on concerns about global growth, sold off further on a higher jump in U.S. stockpiles than forecast and continued to tumble into midday.

Reopening trade stocks are falling. Airlines were at the bottom of industrials. United is down 8.8% and Delta is falling 7.7% . Boeing, off 4.5% , is dragging the Dow down 60 points.