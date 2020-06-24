The broad market's selloff notwithstanding, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN -2.5% ) is under additional pressure on the heels of a complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alleging violations of the False Claims Act.

Specifically, DOJ claims that the company paid "tens of millions" of dollars through a foundation as a conduit for covering Medicare patient co-pays for eye drug Eylea (aflibercept).

It further alleges that company executives knew its actions were illegal.

Dialysis service providers faced similar charges in 2016.