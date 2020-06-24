EU new commercial vehicle registration slumps 36.7% five months into 2020 with the downward spiral of demand across all the segments due to COVID-19 outbreak.
In May 2020, the registration declined 44.4%, showing slight month-on-month recovery on relaxed lockdown restrictions.
With Spain (-59.0%), Germany (-47.9%), Italy (-36.5%) and France (-35.0%), all 27 EU markets recorded double-digit percentage drops.
The losses in CV market along with the fall in the broader market brought the sector under pressure. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF -5.5%), PACCAR (PCAR -3.0%), CNH Industrial (CNHI -5.5%), Navistar International (NAV -3.4%), Cummins (CMI -3.7%), Allison Transmission (ALSN -4.0%) are all lower in mid-day trading.
