EU new commercial vehicle registration slumps 36.7% five months into 2020 with the downward spiral of demand across all the segments due to COVID-19 outbreak.

In May 2020, the registration declined 44.4%, showing slight month-on-month recovery on relaxed lockdown restrictions.

With Spain (-59.0%), Germany (-47.9%), Italy (-36.5%) and France (-35.0%), all 27 EU markets recorded double-digit percentage drops.