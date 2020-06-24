DTE Energy (DTE -3.1% ) says it will expand its net zero goal to include DTE Gas, and plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 from procurement through delivery.

DTE Gas also says it will amplify its net zero commitment by partnering with customers to address their natural gas carbon footprint with programs that encourage energy efficiency and participation in DTE's voluntary emissions offset program.

The company announced last September a goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in its electric generation.