Dodge (NYSE:FCAU) was the surprise winner of the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study to mark the first time a Detroit automaker topped the list in 34 years. The Dodge Durango and Dodge Challenger models both scored very high in their segments.

The research firm compiled the list based off of problems reported per 100 vehicles.

Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF), Chevrolet (NYSE:GM), Ram and Genesis rounded out the top five in the brand quality assessment. Land Rover (NYSE:TTM), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Volvo (OTCPK:GELYY), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Jaguar were are the bottom. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not meet the study award criteria to be ranked. In a development earlier today, EV automaker was reported to be the subject of a probe into Model S touchscreens.