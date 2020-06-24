BTIG reiterates its bullish view on Beyond Meat (BYND -1.1% ) after meeting with management.

"We believe plant-based meat is in the early innings of expansion across quick-service. While the sales mix of Beyond and other plant-based products remains in a nascent phase, we believe that price parity and product line expansions could widen the appeal," updates analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh says BYND's price parity with meat products could come sooner than expected, driven by beef inflation and scale production for plant-based meat.

Another key takeaway from Saleh is that Beyond Meat is attracting a younger consumer to Dunkin' and he expects large chains to accelerate unit growth in 2021.

BTIG has a Buy rating on Beyond Meat and price target of $173 vs. the average sell-side PT of $98.31.