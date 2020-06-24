China's two biggest liquefied natural gas buyers, Cnooc (CEO -1.9% ) and PetroChina (PTR -2.8% ), have been directed by the country's regulators to share import infrastructure, Bloomberg reports, in one of the government's biggest efforts yet to enforce reform policies aimed at improving energy security and breaking down market barriers.

While China nears the finish of a new nationwide pipeline network to transport gas freely across the country, the government already is forcing state importers to cooperate and share facilities, seeking to avoid a repeat of supply disruptions during the worst of China's COVID-19 lockdowns.