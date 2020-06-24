Goldman Sachs raises RingCentral target on new multiples look

Jun. 24, 2020 1:08 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)RNGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is down 4.8% in a sinking market today despite a significant price target increase at Goldman Sachs.
  • The firm's new look at evaluations/business software notes average EV/sales multiples are now above their July 2019 highs.
  • That's prompted adjusted price targets, and Goldman maintained its Buy rating and raised its target to $320 from $275 - a Street high that implies 21% upside.
  • Street analysts are Very Bullish overall, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
