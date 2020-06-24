It must be time to buy more loonies. Canada's been a AAA credit at Fitch since 2004, but the agency this afternoon has downgraded AA+. The outlook is Stable, suggesting little chance of another imminent downgrade.

At issue is the deterioration in government finances up north, in part thanks to the pandemic.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is seen jumping to about 115% this year, and eventually rise to 120%. Last year it was 88% - a relatively low level compared to Canada's G-10 brethren.

S&P and Moody's continue to rate Canada a AAA, and government finances are looking ugly across the globe. This surely won't be this cycle's last cut in a credit rating for a G-10 member.

The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) briefly knee-jerked lower on the news, but has recovered most of those losses at current pixel time, now down a few pips on the session, and buying $0.7357.

Canadian equity ETFs: EWC, BBCA, FCAN, HEWC, ZCAN, FLCA