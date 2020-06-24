B.Riley Principal Merger and Eos Energy in business transaction
Jun. 24, 2020 1:24 PM ETB. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), BMRGUBMRGU, RILYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- B.Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRGU), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial (RILY -4.1%), and Eos Energy Storage signed a letter of intent for a business combination transaction thereby making Eos a publicly listed company.
- Through this, Eos would have access to new equity financing of ~$225M for expansion of its manufacturing capacity to meet customer demand, investment in personnel to further drive R&D and commercialization, and general corporate purposes.
- While maintaining a robust pipeline of new large and smaller-scale customers, this transaction contemplates a pre-money valuation for Eos of ~$290M.
- Transaction is likely to be completed in Q420.