Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1% ) says it reached a $10.1B-$10.9B settlement of tens of thousands of lawsuits with U.S. plaintiffs who have alleged the company's Roundup herbicide causes cancer, confirming earlier speculation.

As part of the deal with plaintiffs, Bayer will pay $8.8B-$9.6B to resolve current Roundup litigation and an additional $1.25B to address potential future litigation.

Three cases that have gone to trial will continue through the appeals process and are not covered by the settlement.

Bayer also says it resolved dicamba drift litigation for payment of as much as $400M and most PCB water litigation exposure for ~$820M.