Accenture Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Jun. 24, 2020 1:24 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (-4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.89B (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.