Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-83.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.14B (-10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.