Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.33M (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PRGS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.