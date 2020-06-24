Worthington (NYSE:WOR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-66.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $653M (-30.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WOR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.