Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-93.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.29B (-28.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NKE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 19 downward.