David Solomon, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, says that when you look at the initial shape of the recovery, which was preceded by a sharp decline in economic activity, it will start to look like a "V" to begin with. The CEO stressed the "start" was the key aspect of that forecast.

Uncertainty still remains 6-12 months out, and what additional negative impacts will result on the economy, including on the healthcare situation.

Expects the recovery to get more challenging and flatten out toward the end of the year and as we get into 2021.

He noted it will take "quite a while" to get the economy back to where it started before the crisis, he concluded, in an interview on Bloomberg Live.

On the market, Solomon noted he was not surprised to see money come into equities, given the monetary policy efforts, and that the market was indicating people are optimistic about the future -- one thing is clear, he notes, is that we will have to learn to with the virus.