Wedbush has downgraded Nintendo (NTDOY -0.8% ) to Neutral, pointing to a number of headwinds in addition to recession impact.

The firm expects results to be ahead of (conservative) fiscal 2021 guidance due to shelter-in-place orders.

But aside from the recession, the cut reflects overall valuation as well as constraints on Switch supply (and increasing competition as details emerge about competing consoles from Microsoft and Sony).

It's got a price target of ¥51,000; that's about 3.3% upside from today's close of ¥49,390 in Tokyo.