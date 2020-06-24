The silver lining in the persistence of COVID-19 infections, at least for some investors, is the bullish outlook for companies developing vaccines and/or therapies for the respiratory infection.
Overall, the number of U.S. infections has been trending downward, but new infections are being a bit stubborn (continued expansion of testing is a contributing factor). Recent hotspots include Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana.
Selected tickers: Vir Biotechnology (VIR +11.3%), Dynavax Technologies (DVAX +4.6%), Novavax (NVAX +12.6%), iBio (IBIO +10.7%), BioNTech (BNTX +0.2%), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT +7.4%), Soligenix (SNGX +4.4%), GeoVax Labs (OTCQB:GOVX +3.6%), Vaxart (VXRT +9.8%), Moderna (MRNA +2.6%) Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +15.5%), CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY +10.8%)
