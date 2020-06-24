easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF -6.1% ) reports 1H total revenue grew 1.6% to £2.38B and Airline revenue per seat increased by 9.6% to £55.60.

Passenger numbers decreased 7.4% 38.6M, load factor down 20 bps to 90.3% and capacity dropped 7.6% to 42.7M seats due to the very significant number of flight cancellations in March related to Covid-19.

The company announced plans for an equity placing which will further enhance liquidity position and credit metrics. Gross proceeds of the equity placing are expected to be £400M - £450M.

EasyJet have raised £1.7B in additional debt liquidity since March 2020 with a further £200M - 350M anticipated from final sale and leaseback transactions.

Decisive action taken to cut costs and capex will deliver sustainable savings in all areas of the cost base.

Capacity is expected to build through the summer season, with Q4 at 30% of planned, pre-COVID-19 capacity and expects to deliver circa flat CPS ex fuel at constant currency in FY2021 vs. FY2019.

1H Results

Equity Placing