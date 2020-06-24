Airlines slammed as states deter visitors due to spike in cases

Airlines sink across the board as quarantine rules for U.S. interstate travel become another hurdle for legacy and low-cost carries.

The S&P industrials are down 3.4% , more than the broader market, with airlines at the bottom: United (UAL, -7.7% ), Delta (DAL, -7.5% ), Southwest (LUV, -6.3% ), American (AAL, -6.1% ).

Low-cost and regional airlines, which had received some endorsements from the sell side recently, are also being hit hard. SkyWest (SKYW, =10.3% ), Spirit (SAVE, -9% ), JetBlue (JBLU, -8.5% ).

Regional airlines could face a decline in bookings as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut enact a 14-day quarantine for visitors from high-case states starting at midnight. While very difficult to enforce the moves may be enough to deter travel.

International airlines are already bracing for the EU to announce it will extend its ban on travelers form the U.S. beyond July 1.