Square (SQ -3.4% ) starts On-Demand Delivery for Square Online Store that allows sellers to send a courier through delivery partners for orders placed directly on their website.

Unlike food delivery platforms that charge a percentage commission to fulfill the delivery for each order, merchants pay pay a flat fee of $1.50 per order to Square, plus a fee to their delivery partner that is calculated in real-time based on distance and other factors.

Sellers can pass this fee entirely to the buyer or offer custom delivery promotions.

Also, when customers place an order through Square Online Store, sellers receive their contact information in the Square Customer Directory and are able to keep track of the sales history for those customers.

Square's delivery option uses Postmates (POSTM) now, with additional delivery partners expected soon.

Square is offering an introduction promotion — processing is free on all on-demand delivery orders through July 8, 2020—up to $50,000 in sales. It's also waiving dispatch fees until July 1, 2020.

It's another feature for its Square Online Store, which it revamped about a year ago to integrate Weebly, the website and online store building it acquired a year earlier.