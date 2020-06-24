The World Trade Organization has delayed a decision on whether the European Union can impose tariffs against the U.S. because of subsidies for Boeing (BA -5.2% ), due to the impact that virus-related lockdowns are having on its work, Reuters reports.

The decision, originally expected in May or June, has been pushed back to at least September and possibly October due to the coronavirus crisis, according to the report.

The U.S. has said it is considering its own existing tariffs on European goods in a parallel case over subsidies for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).