Exxon Mobil (XOM -4.1% ), Koch Industries and the American Petroleum Institute deceived consumers over the effects of climate change for decades, Minnesota Attorney General Ellison says in filing a consumer protection lawsuit against the firms.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for the alleged harm suffered by Minnesota residents and asks the defendants to fund a public education campaign on climate change.

The state's case comes as Massachusetts and Rhode Island pursue similar consumer protection claims against fossil fuel companies.

The Massachusetts AG has accused Exxon of hiding its early knowledge of climate change from the public and misleading investors about the future financial impact of global warming.