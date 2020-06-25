BlackRock launches the iShares iBonds Dec. 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV), which seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing from January to December 2030.

In addition, iShares iBonds Sept 2020 Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) will, by design, stop trading at the close of U.S. market hours on Sept. 1, 2020.

"The launch of IBDV, which holds investment grade corporate bonds that mature in 2030, enables investors to continue to build bond ladders using iBonds ETFs," said Karen Schenone, head of iShares Fixed Income Strategy for USWA within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income Group.