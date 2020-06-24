Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is launching a new global team of former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts.

The e-commerce giant says its "primary focus continues to be in preventing a counterfeit from ever being listed in its store."

Last year, Amazon invested over $500M into fighting fraud and abuse, including counterfeits.

The Counterfeit Crimes Unit enables Amazon to effectively pursue civil litigation against suspected counterfeiters, work with brands in investigations, and aid law enforcement officers.

In April, several Amazon foreign sites were added to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's "Notorious Markets" list. The trade regulator said Amazon didn't sufficiently vet its sellers to help prevent counterfeiting.

Last week, Amazon joined luxury brand Valentino in a lawsuit against a counterfeiter who had been removed from Amazon's platform.