Boot Barn (BOOT -9.9%) is one of the largest decliners in the apparel retail sector as COVID-19 developments sours investor sentiment for a quick recovery.
Boot Barn has a large presence in southern states, where hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 have increased over the last week.
Other notable decliners on the day include Designer Brands (DBI -9.2%), Gap (GPS -8.9%), Ascena Retail (ASNA -10.2%), Express (EXPR -8.4%), Tailored Brands (TLRD -9.1%), Kohl's (KSS -6.2%), Genesco (GCO -7.8%), Macy's (M -5.2%), L Brands (LB -6.4%) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -6.3%).
Apparel manufacturers are also tilting lower on concerns over retail traffic, with Canada Goose (GOOS -6.6%), Kontoor Brands (KTB -7.5%) and Under Armour (UAA -5.3%) leading the way.