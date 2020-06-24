Boot Barn (BOOT -9.9% ) is one of the largest decliners in the apparel retail sector as COVID-19 developments sours investor sentiment for a quick recovery.

Boot Barn has a large presence in southern states, where hospitalizations tied to COVID-19 have increased over the last week.

Other notable decliners on the day include Designer Brands (DBI -9.2% ), Gap (GPS -8.9% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA -10.2% ), Express (EXPR -8.4% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD -9.1% ), Kohl's (KSS -6.2% ), Genesco (GCO -7.8% ), Macy's (M -5.2% ), L Brands (LB -6.4% ) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -6.3% ).