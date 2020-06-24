Petrobras (PBR -5.6% ) is set to receive binding offers for Brazil's second largest refinery tomorrow, Reuters reports, as the company aims to restart a plan to divest more than $10B in assets.

Potential bidders for the RLAM refinery include United Arab Emirates' Mubadala Investment, Indian conglomerate Essar Group and Chinese refiner Sinopec (SNP -2.2% ), according to the report.

Although refining Petrobras' monopoly in Brazil was ended by law two decades ago, the company has retained control of more than 98% of the country's fuel production.

RLAM has processing capacity of 323K bbl/day, or ~14% of Brazil's total, and will be sold together with pipelines and terminals.