Seeking Alpha
Energy 

Petrobras to receive offers for big Brazilian refinery - Reuters

|About: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - ... (PBR)|By: , SA News Editor

Petrobras (PBR -5.6%) is set to receive binding offers for Brazil's second largest refinery tomorrow, Reuters reports, as the company aims to restart a plan to divest more than $10B in assets.

Potential bidders for the RLAM refinery include United Arab Emirates' Mubadala Investment, Indian conglomerate Essar Group and Chinese refiner Sinopec (SNP -2.2%), according to the report.

Although refining Petrobras' monopoly in Brazil was ended by law two decades ago, the company has retained control of more than 98% of the country's fuel production.

RLAM has processing capacity of 323K bbl/day, or ~14% of Brazil's total, and will be sold together with pipelines and terminals.