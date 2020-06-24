Dell likely sticking to current VMware path - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty casts doubt on yesterday's Wall Street Journal report that Dell (DELL +8.1% ) might buy the rest of VMware (VMW +2.4% ) or spinoff or sell its 81% stake.

Huberty notes that Dell's CFO said last week that the company had no plans to sell down its VMW position since the stake size provides a tax consolidation benefit.

At a conference three weeks ago, Dell's CEO called VMware its "crown jewel. Yesterday, the COO highlighted the innovation synergies between the companies.

Huberty: "While we are not aware of Dell's plans nor has Dell confirmed that it is exploring options for its VMware stake, Dell's recent public comments suggest the most likely path is the one that Dell is on - continuing to focus on share gains, tighter integration across Dell Technologies assets, and de-levering to 2-3xcore Debt/EBITDA ratio."

Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating and $50 price target on Dell.

