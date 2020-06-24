Lockheed Martin (LMT -3.2% ) halted deliveries of F-35 jets to the U.S. Air Force for much of this month because of a flaw in a system used to prevent explosions if fuel tanks are hit, Bloomberg reports.

Flaws in tubing used to circulate inert gas into fuel tanks to prevent explosions were found in 14 of 24 Air Force models of the fighter jet inspected, the Pentagon's F-35 program office reportedly said in a memo earlier this month that highlighted the delivery halt.

Lockheed says it has resumed deliveries but recommends restricting flights within 25 miles of lightning or thunderstorms as a safety precaution while the contractor works with the F-35 program office on a corrective plan.